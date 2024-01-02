Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions With Possibility Of Light Rainfall

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The weather forecast for Tuesday indicates cold temperatures in the mountain highlands, relatively cold conditions in the desert and plains, while a slightly warm atmosphere prevails in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, clouds will be visible at different altitudes, and there is a slight chance of light rain showers in parts of the northern and eastern regions. The winds will be moderate, mainly coming from the northwest, occasionally becoming active.Similar weather patterns are anticipated to persist on Wednesday with clouds at various altitudes. There is a weak possibility of light morning rain showers in limited areas of the northern region. The winds will be northerly and moderate in speed.As Thursday approaches, the weather will continue to be cold in the highlands, relatively cool in the Badia and plains, and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at different altitudes, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 23C and lows of 12C.