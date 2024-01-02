Sandeep Marwah Extends Invitation To Uttarakhand Governor For Noida Film City Exploration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dehradun: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, took the opportunity during the inauguration of the 7th edition of Valley of Words, International Literature, and Art Festival at Hotel Madhuban, Dehradun, to extend a warm invitation to H.E. Lt. General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand, to visit Noida Film City.



In a brief meeting, Dr. Sandeep Marwah congratulated Governor Gurmeet Singh on inaugurating the Dehradun Literature Festival, an annual celebration of literature, culture, and art in the historic city of Dehradun. Dr. Marwah, serving as a special guest from Delhi, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration between regions.



Noida Film City, recognized as the fastest-growing film city in the world, spans over 100 acres, featuring 75 acres of outdoor space and 25 acres accommodating 16 indoor studios. The film city has become a hub for approximately 17,000 media professionals working in three shifts of eight hours each. This, in turn, has a cascading effect, positively impacting the livelihoods of around 150,000 individuals who earn their living through the various opportunities provided by the film city.



During the invitation, Dr. Marwah highlighted the significance of Noida Film City as a dynamic and influential center for the media and entertainment industry. The visit, he mentioned, would provide Governor Gurmeet Singh with insights into the world-class facilities and the vibrant ecosystem of creativity and innovation that define Noida Film City.



The Governor expressed his gratitude for the invitation and conveyed his interest in exploring the thriving film city that contributes significantly to the growth of the media and entertainment sector.



