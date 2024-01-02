Turkmenistan Expands Water Supply Network As Settlements Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 2. A new
86-kilometer-long water supply line has been commissioned for more
than 78,000 residents of the Farab city, the Jeyhun village, and 32
villages on the right bank of the Amu Darya river in the Lebap
region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
Pipes with a diameter of 500 and 315 millimeters were laid by
specialists of the 'Yash Turkmenler' private enterprise from a
water treatment plant in the Bitik village of the Charjew district,
whose capacity is 25,000 cubic meters of water per day.
At the same time, four pumping stations were built for
uninterrupted water supply.
Furthermore, the same enterprise commissioned a sewage system
with a capacity of more than 7,000 cubic meters of wastewater per
day in Turkmenabat city.
The new construction was required in connection with the
expansion of the city, where a whole area of 81 apartment buildings
and 170 cottages, where about 3,000 families live, has grown.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively improving the water sector,
focusing on the modernization of water supply and sewerage systems
in the regions.
The strategy includes the introduction of modern technologies to
improve the efficiency of water systems, increasing public access
to clean drinking water through the construction of new wells and
the reconstruction of old ones, as well as educational initiatives
to raise awareness about the effective use of water resources and
hygiene skills.
MENAFN02012024000187011040ID1107675156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.