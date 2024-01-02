Turkmenistan Expands Water Supply Network As Settlements Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 2. A new 86-kilometer-long water supply line has been commissioned for more than 78,000 residents of the Farab city, the Jeyhun village, and 32 villages on the right bank of the Amu Darya river in the Lebap region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Pipes with a diameter of 500 and 315 millimeters were laid by specialists of the 'Yash Turkmenler' private enterprise from a water treatment plant in the Bitik village of the Charjew district, whose capacity is 25,000 cubic meters of water per day.

At the same time, four pumping stations were built for uninterrupted water supply.

Furthermore, the same enterprise commissioned a sewage system with a capacity of more than 7,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day in Turkmenabat city.

The new construction was required in connection with the expansion of the city, where a whole area of 81 apartment buildings and 170 cottages, where about 3,000 families live, has grown.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively improving the water sector, focusing on the modernization of water supply and sewerage systems in the regions.

The strategy includes the introduction of modern technologies to improve the efficiency of water systems, increasing public access to clean drinking water through the construction of new wells and the reconstruction of old ones, as well as educational initiatives to raise awareness about the effective use of water resources and hygiene skills.