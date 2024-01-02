Systems Spray-Cooled Receives Order From Hybar

Representative Spray-CooledTM Electric Arc Furnace

The Spray-CooledTM equipment will cover 100% of

Hybar's furnace cooling needs and will include the furnace sidewall, roof, and elbow.

Systems will be providing its new Big Ass Strainer as part of the project that provides improved filtration for longevity of the equipment.

Hybar's decision to purchase and install Spray-CooledTM equipment was based on being the safest, most maintenance friendly, and 'greenest' furnace equipment available.

"I have purchased Spray-Cooled technology from The Systems Group on all of my steel mini mill projects over the past twenty years, and I have full confidence that Systems will once again perform at the highest level," said Dave Stickler, Hybar's Chief Executive Officer.

The Spray-CooledTM equipment will be proudly manufactured in El Dorado, Arkansas out of USA produced steel.

For product information, go to .

For general information, contact The Systems Group at 870-862-1315 (U.S./Canada); email [email protected] web .