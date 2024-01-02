Russians Redeployed All Serious Ships From Crimea, But This Will Not Help Them SSU Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The naval drones used by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have forced Russian warships into home stations and helped the grain corridor to resume operation.

The relevant statement was made in the article by Ukrainska Pravda about how Ukraine regained control over the Black Sea, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We strive to knock all missile carriers out of Ukraine's Black Sea. And then we will focus on submarines as well,” Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Head Vasyl Maliuk said, adding that very unpleasant surprises await the occupiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set a task to ensure that Ukraine dominates the Black Sea. For the SSU, it is one of the priorities, Maliuk noted.

According to him, the SSU uses two domestically produced drones. The first one is Sea Baby, which is equipped not only with a 850 kg warhead but communications worth $300 thousand and a flamethrower system. The second one is Mamai, a suicide drone able to carry a 450 kg warhead to any spot in the Black Sea.

Maliuk mentioned that Russians had already redeployed all serious vessels from Crimea, but this will not help them.

“There should be no Russian fleet in Crimea at all,” Maliuk stressed.

A reminder that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) employs not only the famous Sea Baby naval drones but also the Mamai suicide drones, which are now considered to be the“fastest object” in the Black Sea with a speed reaching up to 110 kilometers per hour.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine