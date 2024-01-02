Sumy Region's Border Areas Come Under Enemy Fire 12 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 1, 2024, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region's border communities 12 times. Sixty-eight explosions were recorded.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russians have shelled the Sumy region's border areas and settlements 12 times. Sixty-eight explosions were recorded. The enemy shelling affected such communities as Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Esman,” the report states.

In the Esman community, Russian invaders launched mortar and cannon artillery strikes (four explosions each).

Additionally, an enemy Shahed-type drone hit a 2-storey residential building in the urban-type settlement of Esman. Two civilians were killed and one injured. The building was partially destroyed.

In the Krasnopillia community, Russian troops opened fire with artillery and mortars (11 and nine explosions respectively).

The Khotin community was struck by enemy mortars (11 explosions).

Russians also struck Velyka Pysarivka with mortars and automatic grenade launchers (eight and 20 explosions respectively).