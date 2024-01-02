Iran Deploys Warship To Red Sea Amid Soaring Tensions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's Alborz warship has entered the Red Sea through the
strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Iran's Tasnim news agency has
reported, at a time of heightened tensions over the globally
important waterway, Azernews reports, citing Al Jazeera.
“The Alborz destroyer entered the Red Sea ... by passing through
the Bab al-Mandeb” waterway at the southern tip of the Red Sea,
connecting with the Gulf of Aden in the Indian Ocean, the news
agency said on Monday.
It added that Iran's naval fleet has been operating in the area
“to secure shipping lanes, repel pirates, among other purposes
since 2009”.
The United States in early December set up a multinational naval
task force for the Red Sea following a flurry of missile and drone
attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels on merchant vessels,
which led shipping companies to suspend passages through the now
highly militarised area.
The Houthis say the attacks were in solidarity with Palestinians
in the besieged Gaza Strip, where Israel is continuing a
months-long bombardment campaign.
According to the International Chamber of Shipping, 12 percent
of global trade passes through the Red Sea, which provides a
shortcut past Africa via the Suez Canal.
The Tasnim report comes a day after US Navy helicopters fired on
Houthi rebels attempting to board a cargo ship off Yemen, with the
rebels reporting 10 fighters dead.
It also comes after Sayyed Razi Mousavi, one of the top
commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria, was killed
in an Israeli air strike outside of Damascus last week.
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107675146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.