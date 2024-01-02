Kremlin Considers West More Hostile Than Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the West the real
enemy. According to him, the West can be considered more hostile to
Russia than Ukraine.
“The point is not that they help our enemy, but they are our
enemy, they solve their issues with their (Ukraine's) hands,” Putin
said during a meeting at a military hospital in the Moscow
region.
Stating that this has been the case“for centuries” and that it
continues today, Putin said that Ukraine itself is not an enemy of
Russia, but rather those that intend to“destroy Russian statehood”
and inflict a“strategic defeat” of Moscow on the front line.
“There are people who sympathize with us, but there are
so-called (Western) elites for whom the existence of Russia, at
least in its current quality, in its current size, as they think,
is unacceptable,” the Russian president added.
Putin later pointed out that today the West is preparing Ukraine
as a weapon against Russia. He said that the Western elites have
prepared Ukraine for a long time to create the conflict today.
"Unfortunately for us, they achieved, created this conflict and
are trying to solve their task with the help of Ukrainians, namely
the task of fighting Russia,” he said.
Commenting on Ukraine's recent strike on the Russian city of
Belgorod which resulted in the death of 24 people, Putin said
Russia should not strike back at places with civilian populations
in Ukraine despite“everything boiling inside.”
He said that Russia will not leave“a single crime of this kind”
go“unpunished,” further describing the strike that took place on
Saturday as a "terrorist attack."
Ukraine's armed forces are doing this to intimidate Russia and
create uncertainty in the country, Putin further said, adding: "But
we, for our part, will increase the blows that I said."
He went on to say that Moscow wants to end the conflict "as
quickly as possible” and "only on our terms.”
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107675144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.