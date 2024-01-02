Bangladeshi National Handed Over To Border Guards Of Neighbouring Country

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Jan 2 (IANS) A Bangladeshi national who earlier illegally entered India from Meghalaya border and got arrested was handed over to the Border Guard of Bangladesh by Border Security Forces (BSF), officials said on Tuesday.

“As a goodwill gesture, 200 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya handed over a Bangladeshi national to Border Guard of Bangladesh who inadvertently crossed International boundary and entered Indian territory in the area of South Garo Hills on Monday,” an official statement from BSF Meghalaya mentioned.

Meghalaya shares a 443 kilometre long border with Bangladesh.

--IANS

