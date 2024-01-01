Dalit Youth Assaulted In K'taka Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) A Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of upper castes for entering their locality in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Geramaradi village. The Dalit youth, identified as Maruthi, has been admitted to the Tarikere Taluk hospital following the assault.

Maruthi had gone to carry out some work with JCB in Gollara Keri locality of the village on Monday. The locals, who inquired about him, assaulted him as they came to know that he hailed from the Dalit community.

Dalit organisations are now preparing to go to the spot where the youth was assaulted and stage a protest in the locality against untouchability. They are also planning to lodge a police complaint with the jurisdictional Tarikere police station.

