Qatar-Saudi Hold Coordination Meeting Regarding Abu Samra And Salwa Border Crossings

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting on the action plan for the project to streamline travel procedures and exchange and verify data between the Qatari Abu Samra and Saudi Salwa land borders was held today, Monday, 1 January 2024 at the General Directorate of Passports.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Director-General of Passports Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Atiq Al Dosari, while Lieutenant General Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al Yahya, Director-General of Passports, led the Saudi delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Atiq Al Dosari welcomed the Saudi delegation to their second home, Qatar, wishing them success in facilitating travel procedures between the two sisterly countries.

This meeting comes as part of the action plan of the project to streamline procedures for travellers and enhance data exchange and verification between the Qatari Abu Samra and Saudi Salwa land borders.

The agreement for this project was signed on 25 December 2023 between the two sisterly countries.