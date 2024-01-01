(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release – Paris, January 2, 2024

Danone announces the sale of

Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses in the U.S.

Danone announces today it has signed an agreement to sell its premium organic dairy activity in the U.S. to Platinum Equity, a US-based investment firm.

The sale is part of Danone's portfolio review and asset rotation program the company announced in March 2022, as part of its Renew Danone strategy.

In 2022, the US premium organic dairy activity, comprised of the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses, represented approximately 3% of Danone's global revenues and had a dilutive impact on Danone's like-for-like sales growth and recurring operating margin.

Danone will retain a non-consolidated minority stake in the business. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“As part of our Renew Danone strategy, we committed to a portfolio review and asset rotation for businesses that fell outside our priority growth areas of focus to drive value creation.

Today marks an important milestone in delivering this commitment while giving the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses the opportunity to thrive under new leadership.

This sale, once completed, will allow us to concentrate further on our current portfolio of strong, health-focused brands and reinvest in our growth priorities.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as“estimate”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“objective”,“believe”,“forecast”,“guidance”,“foresee”,“likely”,“may”,“should”,“goal”,“target”,“might”,“will”,“could”,“predict”,“continue”,“convinced” and“confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the“Risk Factor” section of Danone's Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at ).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

