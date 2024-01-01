Crime Took A Hard Knock In 2023 With Over 119 Tons Of Drugs Seized

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Panamanian authorities confirmed Monday that different security forces closed the year 2023 with 119.2 tons of drugs seized, compared to the record 138.41 tons seized in 2022.

With these seizures, the majority cocaine,“organized crime has been hit hard, causing millions in losses, with the seizure of 27 million 209 thousand 278 dollars,” the Ministry of Public Security of Panama (Minseg) said on its social networks.

Official information details that in the more than 180 anti-drug operations carried out this year, 636 people were arrested, 486 of Panamanian nationality and 150 foreigners.

The Security portfolio highlighted that in the Government of Laurentino Cortizo, which took office on July 1, 2019,“542.4 tons of drugs have been seized, 112 tons more than what was seized during the two previous Administrations.”

