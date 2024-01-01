Qatar Showcases Model Inmate Rehabilitation To GCC Delegation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries paid a visit on Sunday to the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department at the Ministry of Interior.

The delegation was briefed on Qatar's strategy and its experience in reforming and rehabilitating and caring for the inmates of these institutions according to modern principles based on local laws and keeping pace with the best international experiences.

The visit of the delegation, which included representatives of institutions concerned with the care and rehabilitation of inmates in a number of GCC countries, aims at exchanging experiences between the GCC countries and getting to know closely the latest in the field of rehabilitation and reform programmes in penal and correctional institutions.

During his meeting with the visiting delegation, Director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department Brigadier Nasser Mohamed al-Sayed stressed the importance of these visits in exchanging expertise and experiences regarding the work of penal institutions and means of reforming and rehabilitating inmates to become useful individuals in society.

He said the Ministry of the Interior follows a modern approach in its dealings with inmates in penal institutions, which relies on key pillars based on respect for the inmate's humanity in accordance with the principles of Islamic Sharia as well as local, international laws and charters, in a way that guarantees his dignity and respect for his rights without prejudice to the rights of society, and what is required by the penalties prescribed by law.

The Ministry of Interior's strategy has witnessed significant development in the field of penal institutions at the legislative, security, humanitarian and societal levels, he noted, pointing in this context to many measures implemented by the department of penal institutions in order to reform inmates at all levels.

He added that the Ministry of Interior was able to keep pace with the best international methods in handling inmates in a manner befitting their humanity, praising at the same time the efforts and co-operation of various civil society organisations, governmental and non-governmental agencies in supporting the efforts of the department of penal institutions in rehabilitating inmates and providing them with the necessary support.

For their part, representatives of the institutions concerned with reform, rehabilitation and care of inmates in the GCC countries praised the experience of Qatar in rehabilitating and reforming inmates in penal and correctional institutions, stressing that they represent a model that contributes to the development of strategies and programmes in the GCC countries within the framework of exchanging expertise, experiences in the field.

