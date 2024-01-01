Munich's Homes By KING's Shakes Up Extended Stay Business Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUNICH, Germany - A premier accommodation solution in the heart of Munich is redefining the extended stay experience for business travellers.

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a focus on combining the comforts of home with the necessities of modern business, Homes by KING's is setting new standards in hospitality for the travelling professional.

In an era where the lines between work and leisure are increasingly blurred, Homes by KING's, part of KING's Hotels Munich , offers a unique blend of luxury and practicality. Each apartment is designed to provide the perfect balance of a comfortable living space and a productive work environment.

Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich, explains, "We understand that business travellers are looking for more than just a place to stay. They need a space where they can be productive, relax, and feel at home, even when they're miles away from it. That's why we've tailored our extended stay apartments to offer the best of both worlds."

Located in the vibrant city centre, Homes by KING's provides easy access to Munich's business districts, making it an ideal choice for travellers attending conferences or meeting with clients. The apartments are also conveniently situated near public transportation hubs, ensuring that all of the city's attractions are within easy reach.

Each apartment features high-speed internet, comfortable workspaces, and access to the Focus Lounge by KING's , a co-working café that doubles as a networking hub for like-minded professionals. "The Focus Lounge is more than just a workspace. It's a place where ideas can be exchanged, and new business relationships can be formed," says Ms King.

Recognising the importance of downtime, Homes by KING's offers amenities that cater to relaxation and personal well-being. Guests can enjoy fully-equipped kitchenettes and spacious living areas. "We want our guests to unwind and recharge, so they're ready to tackle their business agendas," Ms King adds.

Sustainability and eco-friendly practices are also at the forefront of Homes by KING's operations. From energy-efficient appliances to the use of sustainable materials, the brand is committed to reducing its environmental footprint while maintaining high standards of comfort.

As the world of business travel continues to evolve, Homes by KING's is at the forefront, offering sophisticated solutions for the modern traveller. With its blend of luxury, convenience, and community, Homes by KING's is transforming the extended stay experience in Munich.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines luxury and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations, and features the innovative Focus Lounge by KING's coworking café.

