Falcons on Flight Captivate Australian Tourists, Spurring Visit to AlUla Falcon Cup

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlUla Falcon Cup, a major attraction in the AlUla Governorate, has been drawing in foreign tourists with a unique spectacle: falcons traveling on planes alongside their owners, participating in Al-Milwah competition.During their trip to AlUla, an Australian family was captivated by the traditional practice of falconry. They first noticed the falcons perched on their handlers' arms during their flight, and their fascination grew when they observed the same scene at Prince Abdulmajeed bin Abdulaziz International Airport. This repeated encounter with the falcons and their falconers piqued the family's interest.This family, along with other visitors, have been exploring AlUla's rich heritage, including the geological marvel - Elephant Rock and the ancient tombs of Dadan and Lihyan. Their journey culminated at the AlUla Falcon Cup in Moghairah, where they delved deeper into the cultural significance of falconry in Saudi Arabia. Impressed by the event's organization and the area's design, their visit was made memorable with photos alongside the falcons.Open daily from 8 AM, the AlUla Falcon Cup, organized by the Saudi Falcon Club in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, offers free ticket booking via the 'AlUla Moments' platform, inviting visitors to experience this unique aspect of Saudi culture.

