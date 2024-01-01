Interactive Marketing And Consulting Services (IM@CS) Continues Enhancing Leadership Team With Industry Veteran Jim Bell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With a focus on continuing significant improvements to dealership operations as challenges increase in 2024, IM@CS once again bolsters its consulting team

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In another bold strategic move to strengthen its position as a leading force in the automotive industry, Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services (IM@CS) proudly welcomes Jim Bell, a distinguished veteran in the automotive industry with a rich history of driving success for dealerships in this ever-evolving landscape. Jim has joined the company as a Senior Consultant, bringing his extensive experience to elevate understanding, increase results, and prop up the bottom lines of dealerships, dealer groups, OEMs, and other business sectors. This strategic move underscores IM@CS's dedication to innovation, client success, and continued leadership growth in the automotive consulting and marketing spaces.Jim's extensive background spans over 19 years of Variable Operations experience in various dealership roles, from Sales Associate to General Sales Manager. Additionally, his eight years as a Supervisor of Performance Managers over nine states, including Washington, DC at Dealer Inspire (Cars Commerce), further underscores his comprehensive understanding of the automotive industry. This announcement suggests that Jim's wealth of experience positions him well to contribute significantly to IM@CS's efforts, allowing the company to scale its operations and enhance client outcomes."Jim's experience adds to our unmatched approach and results as dealership advocates'', said Gary May, President and Founder of IM@CS.“His multi-faceted retail background, coupled with his dealer-facing vendor experience, allows our team an even more unique set of tools to impact net results and operations. 2024 and beyond will present the most unique challenges and opportunities in all aspects of the automotive industry. We are elated to have Jim Bell on the team, adding to the skill set alongside the recent additions of Jason Jewert and Eric Wertanen as our Director of Client Success.”The announcement of Jim joining IM@CS as a Senior Consultant outlines his role in leading various on-site and remote initiatives. His responsibilities will cover a broad spectrum, including consulting services, vendor partnerships, dealership operations, conference attendance, and speaking. The immediate focus will be on the upcoming NADA Show in February. Jim aims to significantly contribute to the company's presence and impact in the automotive industry alongside several members of the IM@CS team.Jim exhibits a genuine passion for fostering success within the automotive industry and sees this opportunity to contribute his expertise to dealerships as invigorating and inspiring.“My excitement is definitely around embarking on this new chapter with IM@CS and collaborating with a dynamic and experienced team. I believe that together, we will achieve unprecedented results for clients. I'm also eager to leverage collective strengths to navigate the challenges of the automotive landscape and drive transformative outcomes for our partners”.About Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services (IM@CS)IM@CS is a full-service online marketing consulting, sales and process coaching, management consulting and SEO/SEM firm concentrated on best practices and dedicated to your success. Since 2007, our work with clients has resulted in unprecedented benefits. We start by understanding what your goals are and your digital footprint, then work closely with you to identify ideal marketing and processes to provide a road map, with benchmarks, so you can best gauge and adjust your business to win. In short, your business receives professional insight and powerful results so you can focus on what you do best every day. For more information

Gary May

Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services

+1 8175271945

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram