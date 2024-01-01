EMPOWERING CHANGE THROUGH HIP HOP: HARMONY IN RHYME ALBUM AND PLAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Harmony in Rhyme" Revolutionizes Hip-Hop for Kids: A Musical Odyssey of Empowerment and Change

ENGLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking fusion of hip hop culture and children's entertainment, an innovative project is taking center stage. "HARMONY IN RHYME," a hip-hop album and stage play for kids, is set to captivate audiences with a powerful message of non-violence and community empowerment.ABOUT THE PROJECT:Tarik Bayyan, CEO and visionary of ART-I-STREETS Records sends a strong message challenging the Hip Hop community to choose“Words Over Weapons” in order to decrease the amount of violence in HIP HOP. The project aims to promote positivity and unity among our youth, addressing the critical issue of gun violence. A significant portion of the proceeds generated from the album sales, play ticket sales, and merchandise will be donated to the Guns Down Life Up Organization, contributing to the cause of creating safer spaces for our children.THE ALBUM:Accompanying the play is a compilation album featuring a variety of impactful songs, including the powerful anthem "Guns Down Life Up" by Ogee1523 featuring Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Mike C, and Shelt La Rock. The first single release, "Guns Down Life Up" (Anthem), sets the tone for a musical experience that transcends entertainment, becoming a vehicle for change.HOW TO ENGAGE:Participants and supporters can actively contribute to the movement by pre-saving the album and single releases, purchasing play tickets and merchandise, downloading and streaming the music, registering to perform in the play, and even submitting music for consideration on future compilation album releases. All these activities can be conveniently accessed through the project's official website.Website:BEHIND THE SCENES:The success of "Guns Down Life Up" owes much to the dedicated team behind the scenes, each bringing a unique set of skills and experiences to the table:❖Tarik Bayyan (CEO/Creative Director): The visionary leader with a passion for creating positive change through innovative projects.❖Jimbo Dobbins (GDLU Representative): A representative of Guns Down Life Up, working tirelessly to ensure that the contributions make a direct and positive impact on communities.The team invites the public to join them in this transformative journey, making a tangible difference in the lives of children and communities.ABOUT "GUNS DOWN LIFE UP":"Guns Down Life Up" is a pioneering project that merges hip-hop culture with children's entertainment and recreation to address the critical issue of gun violence. Led by visionary Jimbo Dobbins of GDLU, the project aims to create a positive impact by promoting non-violence and unity.FOR MORE INQUIRIES:515-523-5799...

