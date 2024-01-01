Israel-Hamas War Day 88: Israel's Top Court Overturns Govt's Plan To Curtail Judiciary Power | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel's Supreme Court overturned a contentious government plan to curtail the judiciary's powers on Mondy, The Times of Israel reported. This decision raises the possibility of escalating tensions in the nation while PM Benjamin Netanyahu fights Hamas in Gaza. With eight votes against seven, the court decided that the government's modification to the so-called reasonableness law should be rejected year, the bill, the first significant component of a multipronged effort to undermine the judiciary, was approved by the Knesset, Israel's parliament. It had deprived the Supreme Court of its authority to declare government judgments irrational are top 10 updates on the Israel-Hamas war,

1) The amendment would deliver a \"severe and unprecedented blow to the core characteristics of the State of Israel as a democratic state,\" the court declared in its decision, rejecting it, according to The Times of Israel.2) All sides will closely monitor Netanyahu's future movements, and if he attempts to force through the contentious amendment, there could be a constitutional crisis, the report said.

3) The decision may reignite a contentious and heated discussion that raged in Israel during 2023 but was put on hold after the October 7 attacks by Hamas. Additionally, it might lead to divisions within Netanyahu's war cabinet, which is composed of two well-known opponents of his plans to restructure the courts.4) Following this, the Israeli military on Monday confirmed that it was pulling thousands of troops out of the Gaza Strip, a step that could clear the way for a new long-term phase of lower-intensity fighting against the Hamas militant group.5) Politicians warned against reigniting those divisions and harming the national unity that has prevailed throughout the Israel-Hamas war. Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the military offensive until Hamas is crushed and the more than 100 hostages are freed, AP reported.

6) But Israel has come under growing international pressure to scale back an offensive that has led to the deaths of nearly 22,000 Palestinians. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has repeatedly urged Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, is expected in the region next week.7) The army announced that five brigades, or several thousand troops, would be taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks. Some will return to bases for further training or rest, while many older reservists will go home.8)“The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly,” the army's chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told media persons.

9) Israel responded with an air, ground and sea offensive that has killed more than 21,900 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. The Israeli military says 173 soldiers have died since it launched its ground operation.10) Israel also says, without providing evidence, that more than 8,000 militants have been killed. It blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, saying the militants embed within residential areas, including schools and hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)

