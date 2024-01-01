Covid Cases In India Live Updates: Omicron Sub-Variant JN.1 Found In 10 States, India Reports 636 Fresh COVID Cases

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Covid cases in India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in India since the last month when the number of cases spiked especially in Kerala. With the emergence of Omicron sub-variant JN.1, both state and state governments have taken measures to curb its spread. Given this situation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals Health Organisation (WHO) declared this new strain as a Variant of Interest (VOI) that is under intense scientific scrutiny. This variant proves to be deadly for old age people and people suffering from any comorbidities.

India registered three COVID-related mortalities in a day and reported 636 fresh coronavirus cases , according to Health Ministry data released yesterday. Two deaths were reported from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu.



