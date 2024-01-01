Year Changes, AQI Remains Same! Delhi's Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category Today | Check AQI In Your Area Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "From 2023 to 2024, the year has changed, but the air quality remains alike in the national capital. Delhiites have the same 'very poor' Air Quality Index in their store on January 2. On Tuesday, the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 346 at 6.30 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The National Air Quality Index stated that the AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar stood at 379, followed by 369 in Wazirpur, 380 in Jahangirpuri, 381 in Nehru Nagar, 332 in New Moti Bagh, 357 near PUSA, 365 in Okhla Phase-2, and 288 at IGI Airport (T3).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'fair', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. An AQI reading of 400 and above ('severe category') can affect healthy people and have a serious impact on those with pre-existing conditions govt revokes GRAP Stage III

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on Monday. The GRAP-III was invoked across Delhi-NCR on December 22 to deal with poor air quality and rising air pollution in the city per the statement issued by the CAQM, actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked, and be implemented and reviewed by all agencies concerned addition, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas was also lifted. However, the ban on construction activities remains intact commission has also asked agencies to keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages I and II of GRAP to obviate the implementation of Stage III of GITAP actions CAQM is a statutory body that is responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region.

