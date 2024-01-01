Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Returns After Being Hospitalised, Meets Housemates But Ignores Munawar Faruqui

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17's new wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan has made the house more fascinating and she has been increasing the degree of excitement in the reality program. She was just admitted to the hospital after fainting. However, she has returned, and the producers have released a new promotional video in which she is seen ignoring Munawar Faruqui. The video quickly became viral on social media.

The video

The new promo begins with, Ayesha entering the house and Vicky Jain greets her with a hug. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara, and Anurag were among the contenders who came to greet her. Munawar could also be seen smiling, but Ayesha completely disregarded him. Ankita said, "Ek baar Munna se toh mile," to which Ayesha answered, "Acha chalo change kar lu." Later, it was observed that Ankita asked Munawar to cook kichdi for Ayesha, to which she said, "No, I will not have." Anurag is seen inciting Ayesha as the video progresses and this resulted in a brawl between Munawar and Anurag.



Also Read:

Kapil Sharma's visit to 'Heart Attack Parathe' triggers Police complaint against stall owner, here's why

Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan was seen blasting both Ayesha and Munawar in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman questioned Ayesha about what drew her to the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard participant and what she expected from Munawar. She then added that she desired a public apology because the situation had gotten 'heated' and that it was 'high time' for her to speak about it. Salman then loses his calm and asks, "You wanted an apology for all the attention?" He went on to say, "You wanted an apology on national television?" He went on to say, "Fights happen between every couple but they don't happen like this, on national television."