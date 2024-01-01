Bigg Boss 17: Ex-Contestant Rinku Dhawan Addresses Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's Slap Incident

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are probably two of Bigg Boss 17's most talked-about contestants. Since appearing on Salman Khan's controversial reality show, the two have frequently been seen in nasty clashes. Rinku Dhawan, the most recent Bigg Boss 17 evictee, spoke exclusively about the ongoing problems between Ankita and Vicky.

Rinku Dhawan on fights between

Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain

Rinku claims that Vicky's strong personality tends to control people, and Ankita, too, is an opinionated lady, thus the two frequently engage in a verbal brawl. "Vicky has a big ego. This is because he told me the same thing. When you're at home, you can use alternative formulae. However, regardless of the platform, it is critical to show your individuality and point of view. Ankita is a powerful woman with a powerful voice. I once told Bigg Boss the same thing. Vicky is quite intimidating. He wants to speak up and tell everyone. In the show, Ankita is a disadvantage in the show for Vicky."

Rinku in Vicky-Ankita's slap incident

During their fights, Ankita and Vicky frequently exchange insults. A video of Vicky purportedly getting up to slap Ankita recently went viral on the internet. The footage was taken from the Bigg Boss 17 house and Rinku has finally spoken up about the viral video.

"I wasn't there at the time. It was not visible to my eyes. However, the guy who was present informed me of it. Vicky and Abhishek were having a conversation. Anurag, Arun, and a few others were also there in the room. Arun also acknowledged that Vicky was the one who did it. I was aware of it, but Ankita informed me that while Vicky was merely picking up his blanket, Abhishek had been claiming that he had attempted to slap her. She is not going to blame Vicky. I'm not going to get into it. You are aware of what occurred. Those who saw what happened know what happened," Rinku explained.

However, Rinku mentioned that Ankita and Vicky's frequent discussions of divorce occur only in the heat of the moment. Some things have been said in the course of events. When you lose your calm, you wind up saying things you don't mean. It takes place between spouses and wives.