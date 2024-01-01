Kerala: High Court Bans Slippers In Vadakkumnathan Temple During Thrissur Pooram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The Devaswom Bench of the High Court passed the judgment that people should not be allowed to wear shoes in Vadakkumnathan Temple during Thrissur Poooram. According to the order, the worship should be done per the temple's customs and traditions. The order also stated that the Cochin Devaswom Board should ensure that daily pujas, ceremonies, and festivals are being held in the temple.

The Devaswom bench, consisting of Justices Anil K. Narendran and G. Girish, directed that all concerned should observe this with due seriousness during Pooram days. Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms are the main organisers. The procession from the eight constituent temples arrives and a pooram is being held at the Vadakkumnathan Temple. The Ilanjithara mela is held inside the temple walls.

K Narayanankutty, a native of Thrissur, had filed a petition pointing out that there were unethical incidents during last year's celebration. The High Court had taken a sou motu case based on media reports that food waste and garbage, including plastic, were thrown under Thekke Gopura Nada. The High Court accepted the explanation given by the Cochin Devaswom Board in this regard.

The board informed the court that there was no incident of throwing food waste, including meat food and waste, including plastic, were being removed. The court directed the secretary of the Cochin Devaswom Board to ensure that the Thekkinkadu Maidanam is plastic-free and the corporation secretary to ensure that environmental safety standards are being followed on the grounds. No hoardings or flags of political parties should be erected. The court also directed the circle inspector to ensure regular patrolling of the Thekkinkadu Maidanam to ensure they are not being used for illegal activities.

