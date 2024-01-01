Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas To Conclude Today In Ernakulam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9.15 AM: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Thrissur tomorrow

The district collector has declared a local holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in Thrissur taluk limits tomorrow. The holiday is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a public meeting at Thekkinkadu Maidan. The holiday is not applicable to pre-scheduled public examinations and examinations conducted for recruitment to Central and State Government Institutions. Collector VR Krishna Teja informed that any Saturday will be made a working day instead of this holiday.



8.30 AM: Two students injured after their legs stuck between platform and train

Two students got injured when their feet got stuck between the train and the platform.

Farhan and Shamim, natives of Aluva were injured. The accident happened while they were traveling with their feet down on the step platform of the train.

The incident took place at Thrissur's Ollur railway station.

8.23 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas to conclude today in Ernakulam

The Nava Kerala Sadas will conclude today in Ernakulam after touring all 140 constituencies in the state by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers. The cabinet will attend public meetings at Kunnathukadu and Thripunnithura constituencies today at 3 pm and 5 pm. Though the programme was concluded before, the Nava Kerala Sadas were pending at 4 constituencies in the Ernakulam district following the demise of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran.



8.12 AM:

PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow; To hold road show in Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Wednesday (Jan 3). He will kick off BJP's electioneering as Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. He will attend the party's women empowerment conference at the Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur.



Read More:

PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow; hold road show in Thrissur