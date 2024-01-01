Reliving The Unforgettable Moments Of Indian Super League 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Join us in reflecting on the exhilarating journey that unfolded in 2023, packed with thrilling matches, record-breaking feats, and unforgettable moments that defined the pulse-pounding narrative of the ISL.

Mumbai City FC's Dominance:

Mumbai City FC asserted their supremacy, culminating in their second league title in three years. With an unprecedented 18-match unbeaten run, they set a new standard in the league. Despite a couple of late-season losses, Mumbai City FC's dominance was unparalleled, leaving an indelible mark on ISL 2023.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Triumph:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's journey to the ISL title was nothing short of spectacular. From a decisive victory against Odisha FC to a thrilling penalty shootout win in the final against Bengaluru FC, the Mariners clinched their first ISL Cup title in a nail-biting fashion, etching their name in ISL history.

Bengaluru FC's Remarkable Comeback:

Bengaluru FC scripted a comeback for the ages in 2023. From a challenging start to the season, they orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, winning eight consecutive matches. Simon Grayson's squad secured a playoff spot and advanced to the semi-finals, marking one of the most memorable comebacks in ISL history.

Odisha FC's Historic Playoff Berth:

Odisha FC achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever playoff berth in the ISL. Despite inconsistencies, the Kalinga Warriors showcased resilience and determination, marking a significant accomplishment for the club and setting the stage for future successes.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's Brilliance:

Mumbai City FC's forward, Lallianzuala Chhangte, left an indelible mark with a stellar performance. With 10 goals and six assists, he played a pivotal role in guiding Mumbai City FC to their second ISL title. Chhangte's remarkable contributions earned him the prestigious ISL Golden Ball award.

Manolo Marquez's Success Story:

Spanish tactician Manolo Marquez made headlines with his move from Hyderabad FC to FC Goa. Displaying tactical brilliance, Marquez guided FC Goa to an undefeated record, showcasing the fewest goals conceded in ISL 2023-24. Currently positioned second on the table, FC Goa is poised for continued success.

Punjab FC's Historic Promotion:

2023 marked a historic moment as Punjab FC secured promotion to the ISL after a successful campaign in the I-League. This achievement signaled a new era for Indian football, highlighting the growth and competitiveness in the domestic leagues.

Match Brawl:

In a fiery encounter between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, an unfortunate record was set with seven red cards shown, leading to subsequent suspensions. The intense match showcased the players' emotions, resulting in a post-match brawl and repercussions for both teams.

FC Goa's Defensive Record:

FC Goa's defensive prowess came to the forefront as they set a new ISL record with an impressive 545 minutes without conceding a goal. Dimitri Petratos ended this streak with a free-kick, but FC Goa continued their remarkable defensive run, reaching 615 minutes without conceding from open play.

Kerala Blasters FC Ends Drought:

In the final Matchweek of 2023, Kerala Blasters FC achieved a historic victory by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant for the first time in ISL history. The 1-0 triumph marked the end of a longstanding curse, showcasing the Blasters' resilience and determination.

