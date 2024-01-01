UP: Guard Kills Lawyer At NY Party Over Casteist Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 2 (IANS) A lawyer was shot dead by a security guard at a New Year's party in Varanasi over casteist remarks made by the victim on the latter.

According to DCP (Varuna zone) Amit Kumar, the incident took place in Tadikhana area under the city's Lalpur-Pandeypur police station.

The DCP said the guard, identified as Ardhendu Shekhar Tripathi, claimed that he was upset over the casteist remarks made on him by the 36-year-old victim Raghvendra Singh earlier and when the latter made a similar bid during the party, he opened fire at him.

Tripathi, hailing from Nagwa area, was arrested from near the Varuna River with his licensed revolver which was used in Singh's murder.

During investigation, it came to light that one Gaurav Singh, owner of a private security firm, had hosted the New Year party, in which, apart from his friends and their families, guards of the company were also present.

Singh had also arrived with his wife and children.

Tripathi said he was working in this security agency since 2008 and Singh used to frequent the firm's office.

During all his previous meetings, Singh used to taunt Tripathi with casteist remarks.

Tripathi and Singh had a heated argument when the latter again made similar remarks, after which, the security guard opened fire at him.

Singh was rushed to the BHU trauma centre where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Police later lodged an FIR on the complaint of Singh's wife.

