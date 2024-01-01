Gomacro® Partnership Benefits Feeding San Diego And Solutions For Change

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) A portion of net proceeds from year-round sales of the Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips MacroBar® benefits non-profit organizations building stronger, healthier communities

VIOLA, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoMacro®, known for its organic, plant-based nutrition bars, is excited to announce their continued partnership with Feeding San Diego and Solutions for Change for the eighth year in a row. As part of GoMacro's Give Back Bar® program, a percentage of annual net proceeds from the Everlasting Joy MacroBar® is donated to the two non-profit organizations.









Feeding San Diego takes a comprehensive approach to hunger relief in San Diego County through their network of distribution partners, donors, food pantries, farms, and over 22,000 volunteers. Their projects focus on maximizing food rescue to meet the nutritional needs of at-risk groups such as kids, families, military and veterans, and senior citizens. Thanks to their wide variety of services, the organization distributed over 34 million meals in the 2023 fiscal year alone, while also rescuing over 31 million pounds of high-quality food. In doing so, they not only helped alleviate hunger but also reduced the equivalent of 27,500 metric tons of CO2 this year.

Solutions for Change offers tailored solutions that address the root cause of an individual's struggles to help them break out of the cycle of poverty, homelessness, and dependency. Considering each family's needs, the organization offers programs to teach vocational skills, financial literacy, personal development, family management, and more. Through these initiatives, individuals are educated, equipped, and inspired to make change and thrive. To date, Solutions for Change has impacted the lives of over 1,300 families and 2,800 children. In fact, 93% of their participants have permanently overcome the cycle of homelessness to live happy, independent lives.

“Our company is rooted in health, and not just physical health,” said Jola Sonkin, CEO and Co-Founder of GoMacro.“We're passionate about creating healthier, happier communities, and we're proud to partner with these two organizations that address and help solve urgent needs locally.”

In addition to the Everlasting Joy MacroBar, GoMacro offers a handful of other Give Back Bars - Smooth Sanctuary®, Protein Replenishment®, Sunny Uplift®, and all Kids MacroBar® Multipacks - that benefit non-profits throughout the year.

