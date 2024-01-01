IFAS Acquires 16Th Location

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pennsylvania and New Jersey-based Integrated Foot and Ankle Specialists (IFAS) ended 2023 with the successful acquisition, which closed on December 29, 2023, of Quarryville Family Foot Care in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. This transaction marked the fifth acquisition of the calendar year, the first full calendar year of operations for the company.

During 2023, IFAS also completed the acquisitions of Foot & Ankle Center of Chester County, Berkshire Podiatry, Bryn Mawr Foot & Ankle Center and Lancaster Podiatry. These transactions grew the business by a total of 11 office locations in Pennsylvania, as well as allowing us to serve patients through relationships with Jefferson Health, Mainline Health, Tower Health, and additional health systems and nursing facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As of the close of 2023, IFAS operates 16 locations in eight counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, employing over 80 doctors and staff members and is expected to continue to expand with our active pipeline for 2024.

IFAS commenced operations in 2022 as a joint venture between Avonwood Capital Partners and Mereo Capital Partners, two suburban Philadelphia-based Private Equity firms with a background in healthcare investing and operations. The joint venture focuses on the continuum of foot and ankle care, as a patient's ability to ambulate and stay active is a key indicator of overall health and wellness.

IFAS is in active discussions to expand our network of practices in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with potential doctor-partners in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

