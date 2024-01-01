UN Awards $3M Iraq Maintenance Contract

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Abnaa al Abduly Company has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for:

"Provision of Facilities Maintenance/repair and Ground Maintenance Services Within UNAMI Premises at the UNAMI Diwan Compound, Tamimi Compound, Transport Workshop and UNITAD Villa in International Zone, Baghdad, Iraq"

The contract is valued at $2,975,401.95, with a potential end date of October 23, 2025.

(Source: UN)

