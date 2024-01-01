Danube Ports Increase Cargo Handling To 120K T/Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, Danube ports have increased cargo handling to 120,000 tons per day.

This was announced by Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Yuriy Vaskov, Ukrinform reports citing the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

He noted that this is a record figure, which was achieved thanks to the development of port infrastructure and the reorientation of exports through the Danube ports.

"We focused on the seaports of the Danube cluster. Before the war, exports through this route accounted for 1.5% of the total volume, while thanks to the development of ports on the Danube, this figure has increased to 30%," Vaskov said.

The deputy minister added that despite the functioning of the temporary Ukrainian maritime corridor, the development of the Danube Cluster ports remains one of the priorities of the ministry for 2024.

Vaskov noted that the temporary sea corridor continues to operate systematically. Since August, almost 250 vessels have already used it, transporting more than 10 million tons of cargo, of which 6 million tons are agricultural products.

According to him, the growth rate of exports through the Ukrainian corridor has already significantly exceeded the growth rate of exports under the grain initiative.

As reported, Ukrainian ports on the Danube increased cargo handling by 2.2 times.