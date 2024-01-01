Kazakhstan To Reconstruct Above Ten Reservoirs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 2. Kazakhstan will
reconstruct 15 reservoirs within the framework of the Comprehensive
Water Resources Development Plan for 2024-2030 prepared by the
Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry, reconstruction will be carried out on
the territory of 9 regions of Kazakhstan. The total volume of these
objects is 1.9 cubic kilometers.
Thus, reconstruction of these reservoirs will reduce the threat
of flooding in 64 settlements, where 70,000 people live, as well as
improve water supply on 74,000 hectares of irrigated land.
In addition to the reconstruct of existing reservoirs, the
Comprehensive Plan also provides for the construction of 20 new
reservoirs with a volume of 2.4 cubic kilometers in 9 regions of
Kazakhstan.
The implementation of the plan will increase the volume of water
resources by 3.7 cubic kilometers, expand the area of irrigated
land to 2.2 million hectares, reduce annual losses of irrigation
water and increase its volume by 3 cubic kilometers.
Earlier, the ministry began work on the construction of nine new
reservoirs. The new reservoirs will reduce Kazakhstan's dependence
on other countries by 25 percent.
At the same time, the putting into operation of new reservoirs
will increase the area of irrigated land by 250,000 hectares and
reduce the threat of flooding in 70 rural settlements with a
population of 137,000 people.
Currently, design and estimate documentation is being developed
for nine projects.
Negotiations are also actively underway to attract investors to
the construction of new reservoirs.
