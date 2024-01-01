4 Hezbollah Men Killed In Israel Attack In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 2 (IANS) The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has announced that four of its fighters were killed in an Israeli attack.

The Hezbollah announced the death of four of its men in its English telegram channel.

The four were killed in Israeli raids in Kafir Kala in southern Lebanaon, according to a statement by Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced earlier that its air strikes have hit Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.

While Israel is engaged in a bitter war in south of the Gaza strip, in northern Israel, Hezbollah is targetting Israel with rockets and missiles.

However, both Israel and the US have warned Hezbollah and Iran that if such attacks continue, there will be a full fledged war in the Middle Eastern region.

The recent assassination of Iran's Brigade General, Razi Mousavi, in Syria allegedly by Israel has led to more war of words between Israel and Iran with the latter threatening with revenge for Mousavi's blood.

--IANS

aal/khz