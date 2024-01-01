(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Viatris on May 15, 2023 with a Class Period from March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Viatris have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Throughout the Class Period, the Company falsely represented that: (i) 2021 was a“trough year” for Viatris; (ii) $6.2 billion was the adjusted EBITDA“floor” for Viatris; (iii) its biosimilars business was a core part of the Company's long-term investment strategy; (iv) it was managing resource allocation to meet its phase one objectives and manage Viatris' base business erosion; (v) base business erosion was being and would continue to be offset by new product launches, including those in its biosimilars business; and (vi) base business erosion was in line with Defendants' expectations.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Viatris, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

