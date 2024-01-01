Colusa County Recovery Takes Bold Step To Shatter Addiction Stigma In Rural Colusa County

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In a groundbreaking move to destigmatize addiction and reclaim the narrative, Colusa County Recovery announces the permanent removal of the term "Substance Use Disorder" across all its digital platforms. Recognizing the negative historical connotations associated with the term " disorder ," which can imply that a person is inherently flawed, may be deviant, or has moral failings and weaknesses, the organization is prioritizing language that emphasizes compassion and understanding.

"The language we use matters," states Susan Wagenaar , Director at Colusa County Recovery. "By framing addiction as a 'condition' or a 'challenge,' we shift the focus towards empathy and support, acknowledging the complex biological, mental and environmental factors that contribute to substance use."

This deliberate language shift is not simply a symbolic gesture. Colusa County Recovery urges the broader community, including medical and mental health professionals, to join in eliminating stigmatizing terms and embracing language that empowers individuals seeking help.

"Stigma acts as a formidable barrier to recovery," continues Wagenaar. "When individuals feel judged or labeled, they are less likely to reach out for assistance, perpetuating the cycle of addiction and despair. By fostering a climate of acceptance and understanding, we can encourage hope and pave the way for successful recovery journeys."

Colusa County Recovery's initiative extends beyond its online 7,500 members recovery support group, two 24/7 chat rooms, YouTube channel, in-person peer support group in Colusa, monthly newsletter , and its resource-rich website . The organization is committed to:



Educating the community about the dangers of stigmatizing language and its impact on individuals and families struggling with addiction challenges. Collaborating with healthcare professionals in Colusa County to promote the use of non-stigmatizing terms when diagnosing substance use conditions.

By prioritizing mindful language and dismantling the walls of stigma, Colusa County Recovery is leading the way in creating a future where individuals battling addiction are met with support, not judgment.

The organization invites everyone to join in this crucial conversation and together usher in an era of compassion and healing.

To learn more visit, Colusa County Recovery .