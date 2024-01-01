Venezuela Intends To Join BRICS In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro expressed hope for the country to join the
BRICS group as a full member at the next summit in 2024, Trend reports.
“At the summit in South Africa, Venezuela was accepted as a
partner. I hope that at the next summit in Russia, Venezuela will
join BRICS+ as a permanent member,” Maduro said.
He emphasized that BRICS is the future of humanity, noting the
economic potential of the group.
