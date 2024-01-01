Women's World Cup Winner Alexia Putellas Tours RTC In Jeddah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alexia Putellas in Jeddah

Alexia Putellas in Jeddah

Alexia Putellas in Jeddah

Alexia Putellas in Jeddah

The Barca player feels inspired by young girls' dreams to become pro

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spain women's national team player and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas recently toured the Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Jeddah on the sidelines of her visit to Saudi Arabia for the FIFA Club World Cup .Accompanied by Monika Staab, technical director of Saudi Arabia women's national football team, Putellas seized the chance to inspect the training facilities at RTC and received a warm welcome by young Saudi girls training there.Putellas, who recently won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with Spain in Australia and New Zealand, said that she is aware of Saudi Arabia's aspirations and the efforts exerted for women's football in the Kingdom especially for younger generations.“Honestly that was my favourite part of the agenda, to meet the young girls. They are passionate, empowered young girls who dream to be professional footballers. When you watch them dreaming, it is an inspiration,” Putellas said during her visit to the girls' academy.“I wish them all the best. Keep going, keep dreaming, be yourself, dream a lot, work on that, and just believe in yourselves,” the two-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner added.Putellas, regarded as one of the best female footballers of her generation, and one of the all-time greats, was in Saudi Arabia for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which took place in Jeddah between 12-22 December, and was concluded by Premier League side Manchester City taking home the trophy after a comfortable 4-0 win in the final against Brazil's Fluminense.The international club competition was one of many major sporting events to be hosted by Saudi Arabia and many more to come, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Mahmoud Aziz

email us here

-

Alexia Putellas tours RTC