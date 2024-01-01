               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Biden Spends More Than Third Of 2023 On Vacation


1/1/2024 7:17:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. US President Joe Biden spent more than a third of 2023 in vacation spots, Trend reports.

The total number of rest days was 138, which is 37% of the entire year.

The head of state's favorite vacation spot was his residence in Delaware. In addition, Biden also vacationed in Camp David (Maryland), St. Croix (US Virgin Islands) in the Caribbean Sea and Lake Tahoe (Nevada).

MENAFN01012024000187011040ID1107674769

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search