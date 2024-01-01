Biden Spends More Than Third Of 2023 On Vacation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. US President Joe
Biden spent more than a third of 2023 in vacation spots, Trend reports.
The total number of rest days was 138, which is 37% of the
entire year.
The head of state's favorite vacation spot was his residence in
Delaware. In addition, Biden also vacationed in Camp David
(Maryland), St. Croix (US Virgin Islands) in the Caribbean Sea and
Lake Tahoe (Nevada).
