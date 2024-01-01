World Bank Reveals Forecasted Share Of Uzbekistan's Power Sector By 2060

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. Uzbekistan's
power sector's share in total energy consumption is expected to
increase from 16 percent in 2019 to 55 percent in 2060, the latest
Uzbekistan Country Climate and Development Report by the World Bank
says, Trend reports.
"Renewable energy and especially solar and wind power
investments are expected to advance significantly by 2060. The
power sector accounted for 42 percent of energy sector emissions in
2019 and is expected to see the largest sectoral growth. With
electrification, the power sector's share in total energy
consumption increases from 16 percent in 2019 to 55 percent in
2060, in the Net Zero by 2060 scenario," the Bank said.
The bank's analysts noted that among renewables, solar and wind
have the largest potential, with 39 GW in 2035 in New Zealand.
"Hydropower will reach 3.4 GW by 2035, while other renewables
could also play a role in the power sector as well as in heat
production: geothermal and biomass have a theoretical potential of
1 GW and 15–17 GW, respectively, according to IEA," the Bank
noted.
WB analysts stressed that by 2050, power exports will peak at 9
percent of generation and imports will be at 4 percent in the
reference scenario.
Moreover, the World Bank believes the imports of energy will
help to balance solar and wind generation in the country, as well
as enable the use of hydropower and thermal generation from
neighboring countries.
