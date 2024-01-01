Russian Shelling Injures Man In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region, wounding a 69-year-old man.
The Kherson regional military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, the shelling occurred at around 15:30. Read also:
Invaders shell another village in Kherson region, woman injured
"A 69-year-old man who was wounded in the yard of his house," the post said.
The administration said that the victim had been diagnosed with a blast injury and a hand injury.
Russia's military earlier on Monday shelled the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region, wounding a woman in her own home.
MENAFN01012024000193011044ID1107674765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.