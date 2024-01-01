Russian Shelling Injures Man In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region, wounding a 69-year-old man.

The Kherson regional military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the shelling occurred at around 15:30.

"A 69-year-old man who was wounded in the yard of his house," the post said.

The administration said that the victim had been diagnosed with a blast injury and a hand injury.

Russia's military earlier on Monday shelled the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region, wounding a woman in her own home.