Rescuers Complete Search Operation At Scene Of Drone Strike In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers have completed a search operation at the scene of a Russian drone strike on a two-story building in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

On January 1, a two-story residential building in a settlement of the Shostka district was ruined due to an enemy UAV attack.

Search and rescue operations were carried out on the spot. Due to severe damage, engineering equipment had to be brought in to dismantle the damaged concrete slabs.

Video: Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

According to preliminary reports, a 52-year-old woman died from her injuries in the hospital. The body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from under the rubble, and one more woman was injured.

Photo: Ukrainian Interior Ministry

