Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Kyiv Rises To 29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's December 29 missile attack on Kyiv has increased to 29.

The city's military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"For three days in a row, rescuers have been conducting a search and rescue operation after an aerial strike on Kyiv. Unfortunately, the bodies of those killed by Russian missiles are still being retrieved. As of 22:30 today, the bodies of 29 people have been found," the post said.

He called this missile attack the worst tragedy in the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale invasion began.

On December 29, Russian troops launched a massive aerial missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities and towns.

The enemy used about 160 missiles and drones. Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 27 drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.