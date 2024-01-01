Another 32 Children Evacuated From Frontline Areas Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 32 children have been evacuated from the frontline settlements of Kherson region to the resort areas of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"These are children who live in settlements that are constantly shelled by the occupiers. Together with their families, they were evacuated to Yaremche and Kosiv. The kids will be able to rehabilitate and have some rest in health centers in Prykarpattia," the post says.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration expressed gratitude to the Ivano-Frankivsk region authorities for the support.

As reported, 134 more children need to be evacuated from 23 settlements of the de-occupied part of Kherson region, but their parents categorically refuse to leave.

Photo: Kherson RMA , Facebook