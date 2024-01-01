Israeli Airstrike Kills 15 More Palestinians In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 2 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 15 more Palestinians were killed and several others wounded yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, local Palestinian sources said.

The sources said that, the Israeli airstrike targeted a house that was occupied by displaced people, who had fled their homes because of the ongoing Israeli offensive.

Rescue workers are currently searching for survivors under the rubble, while reports of missing persons continue to emerge, the sources said.

Prior to the airstrike, the Gaza Health Ministry updated yesterday, the total Palestinian death toll to 21,978, since the conflict in the Palestinian enclave broke out on Oct 7, 2023.– NNN-WAFA