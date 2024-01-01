Palm Tree Crew & Revolve Returned To St. Barths To Celebrate New Year’S Eve With An Exclusive Party Hosted By Darren Dzienciol

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Special Performances by Black Coffee + Zack Bia + Alec Monopoly

SAINT-JEAN, Saint Barthélemy, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second annual Palm Tree NYE returned to Gyp Sea Beach Club last night on Sunday, December 31st for an unforgettable party hosted in partnership with next-generation fashion retailer Revolve. Following last year's line-up, Palm Tree Crew and Darren Dzienciol brought Grammy Award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee to St. Barths to ring in the new year with a very special set. Kicking off the vibey music for the night was another DJ set by Alec Monopoly and then Zack Bia. The special evening was produced in partnership with experience agency Uncommon Entertainment.

Building on last year's impressive high profile guest turnout, this exclusive VIP event featured notable celebrities, business leaders, cultural icons, athletes, entertainers, and influencers including Elon Musk, Tom Brady, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Miles Teller, Chase Crawford, Michael Rubin, Casey Wasserman, Corey Gamble, Jake Paul, Scott Disick, Saweetie, Bebe Rexha, Danielle Bernstein, Helen Owen, Juliette Porter, KT Lordhal, Cindy Prado, Aryeh Bourkoff, Barry Sternlicht, Wayne Boich, and Meredith Duxbury- crafting a star-studded crowd to bring the energy. The magical night featured signature cocktails from Tequila Don Julio as the exclusive tequila sponsor.

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew (“PTC”), originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business, and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem.

PTC Live Experiences creates immersive events and experiences that bring together our crew of loyal fans, business partners, entrepreneurs, investors, celebrities, and cultural icons. PTC Brand creates unique products that capture PTC's way of life and accelerate PTC's growth into a globally recognized lifestyle brand. PTC Investments is active in the early-stage venture and growth equity communities and provides capital to business builders in the Consumer & Technology sectors.

At Palm Tree Crew, we harness the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors, and celebrities who know how to build global brands. For more information, please visit .

About REVOLVE

REVOLVE is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering totaling over 49,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands. Through 18 years of continued investment in technology, data analytics, and innovative marketing and merchandising strategies, we have built a powerful platform and brand that we believe is connecting with the next generation of consumers and is redefining fashion retail for the 21st century.

About Uncommon Entertainment

Uncommon Entertainment is an experience agency. We produce bespoke live events, develop strategic partnerships, and create lasting, culturally relevant moments. Our mission is to push beyond ordinary thinking to create out of the ordinary experiences that can never truly be reproduced.

