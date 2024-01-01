(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collagen Market: A Tapestry of Growth and Innovation

The Business Research Company's Collagen Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The collagen market has experienced robust growth, surging from $6.38 billion in 2023 to an estimated $6.99 billion in 2024, showcasing a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth momentum is expected to continue, reaching $10.19 billion in 2028, with a projected CAGR of 9.9%.

Rising Prevalence of Obesity Driving Demand:

The escalating prevalence of obesity is a significant driver of the collagen market. As the global population battles obesity-related health risks, collagen supplements have gained traction for their potential role in weight management. Collagen's ability to induce satiety and suppress hunger hormones positions it as a valuable component in weight loss strategies. The World Heart Federation reported alarming statistics in March 2023, indicating a global epidemic with around 2.3 billion adults and children being obese or overweight. With the current trend, it is estimated that this number will surge to 2.7 billion by 2025, underlining the critical role of collagen in addressing obesity-related health challenges.

Personal Care Boom Boosting Collagen Market:

The burgeoning demand for personal care and cosmetic products is a key growth driver for the collagen market. With consumers increasingly focusing on skincare and anti-aging solutions, collagen's role in promoting skin health and reducing signs of aging aligns seamlessly with market trends. Notably, companies like L'Oréal S.A. reported significant sales growth in consumer products and active cosmetics, reflecting the increasing consumer preference for collagen-infused personal care items.

Innovative Product Trends:

The collagen market is witnessing the emergence of innovative product trends, including collagen nutritional gummies and chewable capsules. Market players are introducing products like Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies and OLLY Glowing Skin Vitamin Gummies to cater to consumer preferences for convenient and enjoyable collagen consumption. Additionally, collagen-based supplements, exemplified by Pura Collagen's immune-boosting offering, showcase the industry's commitment to developing diverse and functional collagen products to meet evolving consumer needs.

Key Market Players:

Major players in the collagen market include Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Junca Gelatines SL, Darling Ingredients Inc., and others. These industry leaders are driving innovation and product development to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Geographical Dynamics:

North America dominated the collagen market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The geographical coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation Insights:

1) By Product: Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen

2) By Dosage: Powder, Liquid, Capsule

3) By Source: Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry

4) By Application: Food, Health care, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics



Collagen Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Collagen Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on collagen market size , collagen market drivers and trends, collagen market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The collagen market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

