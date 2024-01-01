Palestinian Presidency Rejects Any Attempts To Relocate Palestinians Outside Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency on Monday expressed its strong rejection of any suspicious attempts to name Tony Blair or anyone else in charge of pushing Palestinians out from the Gaza Strip, considering it a condemnable and rejected act.

"We will demand that the British government not allow this meddling with the fate and future of the Palestinian people, and we will also demand that the Secretary-General of the United Nations do what is possible in order not to allow such actions that violate international law and international legitimacy, which is considered an interference and an endeavor that only serves Israel's interests and harms the Palestinian people and their rights by pushing them to abandon their land," it said in a statement.

"It seems that Tony Blair is completing the Balfour Declaration issued by the British government with American involvement, which led to the catastrophe of the Palestinian people and started dozens of wars in the region," said the presidency, adding, "We also consider Tony Blair to be an unwelcome person in the Palestinian territories." (end)

