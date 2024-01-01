Palestinian Detainee Killed In Israeli Jail, Says Prisoners' Commission

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian prisoner was killed in an Israeli occupation prison, announced Monday the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

In a joint press statement, the Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) said that the Israeli Prison Services assassinated prisoner Abdul Rahman Bassem Al-Bahsh, 23, from Nablus, in Megiddo prison.

They said that he has been detained since May 31, 2022, and has been sentenced to prison for a period of 35 months, noting that Al-Bahash is the first slain Palestinian killed by Israeli forces on the first day 2024, and the seventh in the occupation prisons since October 2023, along with a number of Gaza detainees.

The Commission and the PPS said that assassinating prisoner Abdul Rahman Al-Bahash in Megiddo prison, who was one of the prisons that witnessed horrific crimes and systematic torture against prisoners after October 7.

Three prisoners were killed before Al-Bahash in the same notorious prison, reads the statement.

Qaddoura Fares, head of The Commission, said that the detainee's killing comes within the framework of the occupation's crimes against detainees in its prisons, which raised the number of detainees who died inside prisons since October 7 of last year (2023) to seven.

Fares pointed out that the seven slain detainees in the occupation prisons are the only ones known so far, noting that there are other slain prisoners from the Gaza Strip detainees that no one knows about yet. (end)

