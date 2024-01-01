Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Kuwait's sympathy with the Japanese government and people over the earthquake that hit central Japan and caused damage in several regions.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti shooters made record results in the annual qualification competitions of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) in 2023, said Chairperson of the Kuwait Shooting Club Duaij Al-Otaibi.

RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Presidency expressed its strong rejection of any suspicious attempts to name Tony Blair or anyone else in charge of pushing Palestinians out from the Gaza Strip, considering it a condemnable and rejected act.

BEIRUT - Israeli military forces attacked targets in southern Lebanon including a chain of villages adjacent to the "blue line," the official National News Agency reported.

GAZA - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed a total of 142 aid workers died in different regions in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

NEW DELHI - India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

