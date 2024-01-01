Cabinet Sub Committee On Cricket Calls For Accountability

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A Cabinet Sub Committee appointed to propose solutions to the issues faced by Sri Lanka cricket, has called for accountability in the system.

The report addressing issues in Sri Lanka's cricket realm, prepared by the Cabinet Sub-Committee, was presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ali Sabri, PC, who chairs the committee, handed over the report.

Notably, this report was swiftly completed within a brief span of one and a half months following the establishment of the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

In accordance with the cabinet decision made on November 6th, the Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ali Sabri, PC, included other members: Minister of Power and Energy Mr. Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of Public Security Mr Alles, and Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Mr. Manusha Nanayakkara.

President's Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, appointed the Additional Secretary to the President, Mrs. Loshini Peiris, as the Secretary/Convener of the committee.

The committee promptly initiated an investigation into the current situation of Sri Lankan cricket by engaging with relevant parties.

Accordingly:

1. The composition and structure of the Sri Lanka Cricket and proposals for reforms

2. The framework for administering, coaching and overall well-being of cricket players at different levels including the national teams for men and women, the under 19 and under 17 age groups

3. Appropriate good governance and best practices that can be adopted to guarantee transparency, professionalism and accountability in the system benchmarking with well-functioning comparative system in test playing countries

4. Revamping the feeding structure of Sri Lanka Cricket namely schools, district, provincial and club level cricket embracing meritocracy, equality and equity

The committee has resolved to concentrate on the four identified areas.

To comprehensively analyse the root causes of the present crisis, a thorough examination will involve key stakeholders. These include the current Sports Minister, Mr. Harin Fernando, former Sports Ministers, State Ministers for Sports, Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Sri Lanka Cricket, coaches of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team (Women's/Men's), umpires, cricket selecting committee, coaches of the under-19 cricket team, technical advisory committee, members of the current cricket team led by Wanidu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka umpires Association, Sri Lanka Bar Association, Audit and Accounting institutes, and the committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Mr. K.T. Chitrasiri, which has incorporated recommendations following an investigation of the opinions of the Auditor General, among others.

Attorneys-at-law Mr. Shamir Zavahir and Mr. Samhan Munzir have made invaluable contributions to the preparation of the report and research. Additionally, the Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Presidential Secretariat played a crucial role in providing special support for this endeavour.

Upon accepting the report, President Ranil Wickremesinghe conveyed his commitment to implementing the recommendations outlined in the report. He also expressed his intention to present both this report and the draft of the new Sports Act to Parliament in the near future.

The President extended his appreciation to the Cabinet Sub-Committee for the prompt presentation of the report.

Assistant Secretary to the President, Mr. Samith Talakiriya, was also in attendance at this significant event. (Colombo Gazette)